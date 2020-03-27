Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.93% of Perion Network worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perion Network alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,789. The company has a market cap of $129.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Perion Network Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.