Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $11.39 Million Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.21.

ULTA traded down $6.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.