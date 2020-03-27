Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 151,100 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2,189.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of MAXIMUS worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,975. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average is $72.79.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMS. TheStreet cut MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

