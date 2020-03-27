Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 35,000 Shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.42% of Bel Fuse worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Bel Fuse by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in Bel Fuse by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Bel Fuse by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 228,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $110.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.97. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BELFB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bel Fuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.