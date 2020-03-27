Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 66,245 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 698,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,245 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.35% of BRT Apartments worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth about $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BRT Apartments by 32.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BRT Apartments by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 46.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. 1,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. BRT Apartments Corp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $143.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRT. B. Riley cut BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

