Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. 21,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $255.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SOI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

