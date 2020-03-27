Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.68% of Protective Insurance worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTVCB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Protective Insurance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 98,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Protective Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Protective Insurance by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

PTVCB stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. 2,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. Protective Insurance Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.43 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

