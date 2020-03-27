Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 811,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.97% of RPC worth $10,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 229,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.36.

Shares of RES stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 104,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,592. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $529.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

