Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.80% of Mastercraft Boat worth $11,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 342,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,985 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of MCFT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 334,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,363. The company has a market capitalization of $123.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $26.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.75 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

