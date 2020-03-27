Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 105,571 Shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.91% of St. Joe worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 29,563 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,934,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Shares of JOE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. 11,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. St. Joe Co has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $964.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.94.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.