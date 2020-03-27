Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 117,400 Shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,862 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 117,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.14% of Hanger worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hanger by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hanger by 1,364.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hanger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hanger by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanger by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,265 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNGR traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 128,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,922. Hanger Inc has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

