Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 122,200 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Novanta worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,966,000 after buying an additional 119,851 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Novanta by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,731,000 after buying an additional 90,144 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after buying an additional 149,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Novanta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 300,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,556,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $716,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,133,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,381. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novanta stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.45. 66,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Novanta Inc has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

