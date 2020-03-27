Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 12,300 Shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.26% of German American Bancorp. worth $12,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director U Butch Klem purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.13 per share, with a total value of $58,260.00. Also, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.65 per share, with a total value of $26,347.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,350.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,831 shares of company stock valued at $858,496 over the last three months. 7.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GABC stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.10. 54,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,678. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

