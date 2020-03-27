Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 142,304 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,304 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Coupa Software worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,119 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $106,580,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,196,000 after acquiring an additional 50,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,950,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $812,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $43,252.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,260 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,904. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.96. 74,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,694. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.86 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.88.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.28.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

