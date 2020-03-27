Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 496,800 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 496,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of SLM worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 97,794 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. 233,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,632,902. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. SLM Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

