Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 76,500 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 725,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,810. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $353,107.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,351.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,931,081.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,081.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

