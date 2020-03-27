Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 85,836 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $15.45 on Friday, hitting $603.03. The company had a trading volume of 344,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,470. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $602.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $440.72 and a twelve month high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,931.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total value of $864,151.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $20,143,610. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.26.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

