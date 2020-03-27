Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $12.09 Million Position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 177,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Irhythm Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $84,027,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $723,837.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,057 shares of company stock worth $8,945,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,119. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $104.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.43.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

