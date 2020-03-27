Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 215,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 674,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,477,000 after acquiring an additional 90,151 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. 588,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,755. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,071.43%.

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.