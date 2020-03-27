Renasant Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Renasant in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

RNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. Renasant has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Renasant news, Director John Foy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,796.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

