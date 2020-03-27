Rentberry Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Rentberry has a total market cap of $45,636.35 and approximately $47.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.02549546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00195165 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00041365 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00033702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

