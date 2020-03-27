Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 450,469 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Repligen worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $1,074,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,163,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Cox sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $179,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,228. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.55. 631,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,964. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 12.15. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

