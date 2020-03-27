REPO (REPO) Tops One Day Volume of $4,751.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One REPO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000780 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 40% higher against the dollar. REPO has a market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $4,751.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.02545719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00194645 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041423 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

