Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 133,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

