Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for McEwen Mining Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for McEwen Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:MUX opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.41 million and a PE ratio of -6.60. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.76 and a twelve month high of C$2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.71.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.