Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Financial Bankshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of FFIN opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 830,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,398.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $224,693.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $856,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.