Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 27th (AGCO, APEN, BBD, BKR, BSBR, C, CLMT, CMCSA, CMPR, CNHI)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 27th:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $4.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $6.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $7.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $62.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $2.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from to .

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $82.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $31.00 to $25.00. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $61.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $197.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from to .

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $6.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.50 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price cut by Cfra from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from to .

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Cfra from $290.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $249.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from to .

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $137.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $172.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $54.00 to $53.00. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $57.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its target price trimmed by R. F. Lafferty from $27.00 to $13.00. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $380.00 to $376.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price raised by B. Riley from to .

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $27.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from to .

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price lowered by R. F. Lafferty from $5.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $170.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $820.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its price target trimmed by Sidoti from $128.00 to $80.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

