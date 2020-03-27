Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Jungheinrich (JUN3)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jungheinrich (ETR: JUN3) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2020 – Jungheinrich was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Jungheinrich was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Jungheinrich was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Jungheinrich was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Jungheinrich was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Jungheinrich was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Jungheinrich was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich stock opened at €13.77 ($16.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $660.96 million and a P/E ratio of 7.71. Jungheinrich AG has a 1-year low of €11.70 ($13.60) and a 1-year high of €32.32 ($37.58). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.