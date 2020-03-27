Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lundin Gold (LUG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE: LUG) recently:

3/25/2020 – Lundin Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$13.00.

3/24/2020 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$12.50 to C$9.50.

3/23/2020 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Lundin Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners.

2/24/2020 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$13.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

2/21/2020 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold stock traded down C$0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.93. 160,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.65. Lundin Gold Inc has a 52 week low of C$5.02 and a 52 week high of C$13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.21.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total value of C$787,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,214,247.50. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total value of C$1,818,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,404,951.92.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

