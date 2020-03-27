Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DRW3)

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR: DRW3) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/26/2020 – Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA was given a new €61.00 ($70.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA was given a new €61.00 ($70.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

DRW3 opened at €88.65 ($103.08) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The company has a market cap of $673.74 million and a PE ratio of 63.14. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 52 week high of €97.40 ($113.26).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

