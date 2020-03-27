Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nabors Industries (NBR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) in the last few weeks:

3/20/2020 – Nabors Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – Nabors Industries was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/19/2020 – Nabors Industries was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/17/2020 – Nabors Industries was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Nabors Industries was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/16/2020 – Nabors Industries was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

3/11/2020 – Nabors Industries was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Nabors Industries was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/9/2020 – Nabors Industries was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/24/2020 – Nabors Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $3.00 to $2.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.79.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -3.03%.

In related news, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 32,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

