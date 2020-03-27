Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TTM Technologies (TTMI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI) recently:

3/14/2020 – TTM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

3/12/2020 – TTM Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

3/11/2020 – TTM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

3/11/2020 – TTM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2020 – TTM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

3/3/2020 – TTM Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/29/2020 – TTM Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

2/27/2020 – TTM Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2020 – TTM Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

2/20/2020 – TTM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2020 – TTM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

2/14/2020 – TTM Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

2/13/2020 – TTM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

2/7/2020 – TTM Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

2/7/2020 – TTM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2020 – TTM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 2.37.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $338,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares in the company, valued at $372,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in TTM Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,920,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,049,000 after acquiring an additional 398,307 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,245,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,888,000 after acquiring an additional 456,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TTM Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,120,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,968,000 after acquiring an additional 117,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,657,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,485 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $18,431,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

