Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wingstop Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $95.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

WING stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $107.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.20, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $21,170,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.