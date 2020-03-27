Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 27th (ANTM, APRE, AVNS, AXNX, BAC, BAFYY, BAX, BRKS, COWN, CXDO)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 27th:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $291.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $374.00.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. Citigroup Inc currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $141.00 price target on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Argus. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $165.00.

Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $245.00.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by analysts at Dougherty & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Dougherty & Co currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group operates thirteen banking locations through its three wholly owned subsidiary banks, Summit Community Bank headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia, Capital State Bank, Inc. headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, and Shenandoah Valley National Bank in Winchester, Virginia. Summit also operates Summit Financial, LLC, a residential mortgage loan originator located in Herndon, Virginia. “

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. New Street Research currently has $800.00 price target on the stock.

Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS). They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

