Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE):

3/26/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

3/9/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

3/4/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

3/3/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

2/20/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

2/11/2020 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 73.62%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

