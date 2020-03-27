Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hypoport (HYQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hypoport (ETR: HYQ) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2020 – Hypoport was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Hypoport was given a new €375.00 ($436.05) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Hypoport was given a new €175.00 ($203.49) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Hypoport was given a new €365.00 ($424.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Hypoport was given a new €400.00 ($465.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Hypoport was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Hypoport was given a new €400.00 ($465.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hypoport stock opened at €275.00 ($319.77) on Friday. Hypoport AG has a twelve month low of €164.20 ($190.93) and a twelve month high of €386.50 ($449.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €310.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €292.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19.

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

