Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR):

3/24/2020 – Red Rock Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Red Rock Resorts was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/14/2020 – Red Rock Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – Red Rock Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Red Rock Resorts was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2020 – Red Rock Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – Red Rock Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2020 – Red Rock Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/5/2020 – Red Rock Resorts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

2/5/2020 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from to .

2/4/2020 – Red Rock Resorts was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $4,191,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

