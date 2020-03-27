Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,410 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after buying an additional 244,934 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 82,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,787 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

NYSE:REZI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 56,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,712. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

