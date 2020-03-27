ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,154 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.79% of ResMed worth $176,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in ResMed by 2,783.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in ResMed by 389.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD stock opened at $146.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.81 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.93.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total value of $396,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,797,213.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $1,047,066.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,887,487.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,634 shares of company stock worth $4,383,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.