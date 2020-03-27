Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

NYSE QSR opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

