Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 57 ($0.75) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 175 ($2.30). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RTN. HSBC lowered Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target (down previously from GBX 150 ($1.97)) on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 120.25 ($1.58).

LON:RTN traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 44.80 ($0.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 44.42 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44. The stock has a market cap of $220.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.46.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). Analysts predict that Restaurant Group will post 2144.0001921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

