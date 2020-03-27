Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 120 ($1.58). Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 123.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price (down previously from GBX 150 ($1.97)) on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 120.25 ($1.58).

Shares of Restaurant Group stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 44.80 ($0.59). The stock had a trading volume of 2,796,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 44.42 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44. The stock has a market cap of $220.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Group will post 2144.0001921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

