Restoration Hardware (RH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter.

RH stock traded down $5.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.22. 467,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.10 and its 200 day moving average is $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. Restoration Hardware has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $256.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.32.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

