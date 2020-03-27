resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TORC stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. resTORbio has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that resTORbio will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of resTORbio by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of resTORbio by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of resTORbio during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of resTORbio by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of resTORbio by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 120,557 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

