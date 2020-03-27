Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $683.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will announce $683.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $669.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.33 million. Rev Group reported sales of $615.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.52 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Rev Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rev Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Shares of REVG opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.82. Rev Group has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Dean J. Nolden acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,100 shares in the company, valued at $892,892. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group in the third quarter valued at $84,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

