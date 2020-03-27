Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.42. 64,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,991. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $867.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Jennison Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 78,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management now owns 173,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. United Bank VA purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,636,000. Russell Frank Co purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,384,000. Finally, TFS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

