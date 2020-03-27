Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $839.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,651,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,248 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 4,063.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,450,000 after acquiring an additional 885,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,161,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 836,900 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,315,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 654.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 882,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 765,701 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

