Reverse Corp Limited (ASX:REF) Insider Richard Bell Sells 16,300,000 Shares

Reverse Corp Limited (ASX:REF) insider Richard Bell sold 16,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00), for a total transaction of A$97,800.00 ($69,361.70).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 65.58 and a current ratio of 67.95. Reverse Corp Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.05 ($0.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and a PE ratio of -4.50.

Get Reverse alerts:

Reverse Company Profile

Reverse Corp Limited provides reverse charge calling services in Australia. The company offers 1800-REVERSE, a service that allows its customers to connect to mobiles and fixed lines from out-of-credit prepaid mobiles on various Australian mobile networks and payphones. It is also involved in the online sale of contact lenses under the OzContacts.com.au, NetOptical.com.au, WebContacts.com.au, and YourContacts.com.au brands.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Reverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.