Reviewing Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) & PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (NASDAQ:PBNK)

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $107.60 million 2.44 $31.40 million $1.05 8.63 PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH $24.62 million 1.62 $5.56 million N/A N/A

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH.

Volatility and Risk

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bridgewater Bancshares and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bridgewater Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.60%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 29.18% 13.34% 1.45% PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH 22.60% 14.17% 1.58%

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It has seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH Company Profile

Pinnacle Bank provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the counties of Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans and lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, home construction loans, letters of credit, commercial real estate loans, and government assisted loans. In addition, it offers online/mobile banking and cash management services; and other services consisting of automated teller machine/debit cards and safe deposit boxes, as well as debit card protection services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Gilroy, California.

