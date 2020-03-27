REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.99%.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $47.08 on Friday. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $98.79. The stock has a market cap of $295.09 million, a PE ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

